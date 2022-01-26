Missing teen has links to Eastbourne and Hastings
A 17-year-old has gone missing and has links to Eastbourne and Hastings.
Max Swindles has been missing since Saturday (January 22), according to Eastbourne Police.
He is described by police as about 5’6”, of skinny build, with brown hair which is short on the sides and big on top.
Police say he has links to Eastbourne and Hastings.
Please contact police online or call 101 if you see him, quoting serial 1347 of 22/01.