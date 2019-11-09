Missing East Sussex man who failed to return from New York Marathon trip found

A man who went missing after failing to make his return flight back home following the New York Marathon has been found today (Saturday, November 9).

On Twitter, Sussex Police said missing Uckfield man Christopher Ruane, 51, was spoken to by the New York Police Department and is safe and well.

The force would like to thank everyone who helped locate him and to those who shared police’s concerns via social media.

Sussex Police launched their appeal yesterday (Friday, November 8) to find Mr Ruane after he failed to fly back home on Monday (November 4).