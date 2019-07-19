Miracle baby from Hastings shortlisted for UK’s Little Champion award

A miracle baby born with only a 20 per cent chance of survival was shortlisted for a national Tommy’s award last week.

Kirsty Gowing, 25, a receptionist from Hastings, nominated her son Monty for the Tommy’s Little Champion award, which recognises the tremendous courage and determination shown by a child who has fought and triumphed against the odds.

Kirsty woke up in the early hours of October 7, 2017 in pain and knew something was wrong.

After an emergency visit to the maternity ward she found she was in early labour. She was only 25 weeks pregnant.

Baby Monty was born at 25+6 weeks weighing a tiny 1lb, 13oz. He developed grade 3 bleeds on both front ventricles of his brain and chronic lung disease.

He had only a 20 per cent chance of survival. At nine days old Monty’s bowel ruptured and had to endure the first of six life-saving surgeries.

Because of his bowel complications Kirsty was told there was little chance her son would survive.

Kirsty said: “Monty became the child that if it was going to happen it would be to Monty.”

Monty went on to have infections in his neck leading to an open wound, his abdomen stitches coming undone in his cot and his liver being removed.

Kirsty said: “Monty went through so much for so long and there were many times we thought he may not make it.”

Monty is now a bubbly and well 21-month-old.

While Monty did not win the award, Kirsty added: “He is so strong and happy all the time, I am truly blessed to have such a miracle and inspiration in my life.”

Around 60,000 babies are born prematurely each year in the UK, which is when a baby is born before 37 full weeks of pregnancy.

Research is vital to understand which women are likely to go into labour early and help them to carry their baby for as long as possible.

Tommy’s funds work on the causes and prevention of premature birth through research centres in London and Edinburgh.

The Tommy’s Awards celebrate the incredible supporters, families, researchers, brands and healthcare professionals who have come #TogetherForChange.

The Tommy’s Awards celebrate the courage, strength and support given by family members, friends and health professionals as well as acknowledging those who have triumphed against adversity.

The awards were held last Thursday (July 11) at the Oxo Tower, London.

