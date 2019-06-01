Migrants recovered from boat on Winchelsea Beach

Border force agents and an RNLI lifeboat from Rye were called to Winchelsea Beach to deal with a migrant boat this morning (Saturday, June 1).

Up to eight men were reportedly seen in an 'inflatable dinghy' on the beach near Rye.

Coastguard

It was one of a number of boats that crossed the English Channel carrying migrants and Conservative MP for Dover and Deal, Charlie Elphicke, said it was 'a record number of boats in a single day'.

A Marine and Coastguard Agency spokesman said: "HM Coastguard assisted Border Force with nine vessels this morning.

"HM Coastguard is committed to safeguarding life around the seas and coastal areas of this country. We are only concerned with preservation of life, rescuing those in trouble and bringing them safely back to shore, where they will be handed over to the relevant partner emergency services or authorities.

"We have been assisting Border Force with a number of incidents off the Kent coast this morning."

Marine and Coastguard Agency confirmed that, along with RNLI lifeboats from Dover and Dungeness, a lifeboat from Rye was involved, as well as coastguard rescue teams from Rye Bay, Folkestone and Langdon.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.