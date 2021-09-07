Migrants crossing Channel by boat land on shore at Hastings

Lifeboat crews were called out yesterday to assist the coastguard and Border Force. Photo from Hastings RNLI SUS-170902-124059001

The Home Office said there were a number of small boat crossings across the Channel.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency also confirmed that Hastings RNLI’s lifeboat was sent out to assist Border Force, the coastguard and police.

According to national reports yesterday, hundreds of men, women and children were spotted trying to make the journey across the Channel to the UK.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police were called by HM Coastguard shortly after 2pm on Monday (September 6), to provide assistance in support of a multi-agency operation off the coast of Hastings.

“There were reports of vessels crossing the English Channel towards the Kent and Sussex coast.

“Officers were supporting the efforts of RNLI crews, the Coastguard helicopter and ground teams and UK Border Force officials.

“A group of people were brought ashore at Hastings shortly after 3pm.”

Dan O’Mahoney, Clandestine Channel Threat Commander, said: “This unacceptable rise in dangerous crossings is being driven by criminal gangs and a surge in illegal migration across Europe.

“We’re determined to target the criminals at every level, so far, we have secured nearly 300 arrests, 65 convictions and prevented more than 10,000 migrant attempts.”