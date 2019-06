The event is also on between 11-6 tomorrow (June 23). Tickets cost £1.50 in advance, from Hastings Tourist Information Centre (in Breeds Place, on the seafront by the fountain) or £3 on the gate. Under 18s go free.

1. Midsummer Fish Festival Chef CJ Jackson jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Mayor Nigel Sinden opens the event Mayor Nigel Sinden opens the event jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Midsummer Fish Festival Midsummer Fish Festival jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Hastings Sinfonia Hastings Sinfonia jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more