Man taken to hospital in serious condition after incident at Ravenside

A man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after an incident at the Ravenside Retail Park in Bexhill.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said paramedics were called shortly before 3pm on Sunday (January 5).

Ravenside Retail Park, Bexhill

He said they were responding to reports a person had collapsed inside the Boots store at the retail park.

The spokesman added: “A man was given emergency treatment at the scene before being taken to Conquest Hospital in a serious condition.”

Police confirmed they were called to a ‘medical incident’ and could not comment further.

The air ambulance was also called to the scene, according to an eye witness.