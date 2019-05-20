Man dies after fall from Hastings town centre car park

A 21-year-old man has died after falling from a car park in Hastings town centre, the police have confirmed.

Sussex Police officers and crews from the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) were called to the Priory Meadow car park, in South Terrace, on Saturday (May 18).

TVP want to make our roads safer for everyone

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “At 3.10pm on Saturday (May 18) a man was seen to fall from the roof of the Priory Meadow car park in Hastings on to the ground below.

“Despite efforts of police officers and paramedics who swiftly attended to him, he was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

“He is believed to be a 21-year-old Hastings man but formal identification has not yet been confirmed.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and the Coroners Officer is continuing enquiries.”

A spokesman for SECAmb said they were called to the scene by Sussex Police to reports a person had ‘fallen from height’.

They added: “Ambulance crews attended the scene but despite the best efforts of both police and our crews, a man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police added: See more:

Hastings Pier owner claims he was ‘misquoted’ in national newspaper report

Coastguard and lifeboat called to Bexhill

County lines drug dealing - how violent crime gangs are exploiting children in Sussex