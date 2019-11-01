‘Loving’ son from St Leonards to be honoured at charity ball

A mother is holding a charity ball next month in memory of her son, who died four years ago.

Tracey Walker, of Flimwell Close, St Leonards decided to organise the event in aid of Counselling Plus.

Her son, Daniel, took his own life on October 30, 2015, aged only 25.

Tracey said: “Danny used to work for Saga in the town centre and had the world at his feet.

“He would give anybody anything, even his last penny. He would buy a coffee for a homeless person and had a heart of gold.

“Danny would have been 30 next month, which is why I decided to hold this event on November 9.”

The charity ball starts at 6.45pm and will be at the Montgomery Suite at the Bannatyne Spa Hotel in Battle Road, St Leonards.

Tracey added: “At the time Danny died there was not a great deal of talk about mental health.

“A week after he died mental health started coming to the forefront, with more people talking about it.

“Counselling Plus has been in Hastings for more than 25 years and I never heard of then until after Danny died.

“Like most people I didn’t know that suicide is the biggest killer among men aged 18 to 50.”

Counselling Plus is a charity which offers confidential counselling to people aged 16 years and over in the area.

The charity was founded in 1992 and mainly offers counselling to people on benefits or low income who would otherwise struggle to access counselling.

It covers a wide range of issues including depression, anxiety, relationship issues, suicidal ideation, identity issues, anger, isolation, abuse, self-harm, loss, bullying, attachment disorders, couple counselling, low self-esteem and trauma.

For more information about the charity, visit www.counsellingplus.org.

In other news:

Hastings Bonfire Boy proposes to his love during bonfire parade.

Coastguard called after dog falls off a cliff in Fairlight.

St Leonards’ new Queensway Gateway Road set for temporary opening.