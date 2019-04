Local young people celebrate St George’s Day in Hastings

Local Scouts and Guides took part in a colourful St George’s Day parade in Alexandra Park.

Flags were paraded and the young people were joined by local drumming group Section Five, which added to the atmosphere.

