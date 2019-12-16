Local Rail Partnership recognises exceptional contribution at its AGM

Marshlink Community Rail Partnership has recognised the exceptional contribution made by one of Southern’s maintenance staff at its recent AGM in Rye Town Hall.

The Marshlink CRP is part of the Sussex CRP, which works to connect local communities with their railway.

Marshlink CPR Chair Kevin Boorman said: “We were very pleased to be able to award a certificate of thanks to Dave Linnell, one of Southern’s maintenance team. Dave has been fantastic, helping us change our displays at Rye station regularly, and also supporting our work at our other stations. Nothing is ever too much trouble for him.

“Dave is a great asset for Southern, and his work allows us to reach all of those who use the Marshlink.”

Keynote speaker at the AGM was Chris Fowler, Southern Railway’s customer services director, who spoke about Southern’s future plans, including timetable changes to accommodate £150m improvements at Gatwick Airport station, and longer trains.

Fiona Morton, Sussex CRP’s development manager, updated the meeting on achievements over the past year, and its plans for next year.

Kevin Boorman added: “A huge amount has been achieved at our stations this year, from Ore to Ham Street. We are very grateful for the work of line development officer Kevin Barry and the many volunteers who have helped him. Our AGM demonstrated that Marshlink CRP is what community rail partnerships are all about - putting rail at the heart of the community.”

See also: New jobs could be created as Wetherspoons announces £200 million spending spree

See also: Cat shot with an air rifle at Hastings