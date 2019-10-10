Local Guides make a stand in the fight against plastic pollution

Members of Girlguiding in Bexhill joined #PlasticPromise, the biggest ever girl-led campaign to tackle plastic pollution.

It was launched by Girlguiding during a week of action from 30 September to 6 October.

Girl Guide Plastic 1 SUS-191010-092129001

Girls have made a #PlasticPromise to reduce single-use plastic and are urging others to join them.

New Girlguiding research reveals 88% of girls and young women aged 7-21 say it is urgent we all do more to protect the environment.

The girls want politicians to listen to their voices on the environment.

There are five promises to choose from: Start using a reusable water bottle; start using an alternative to disposable cutlery; start using a reusable box or reusable wrapping instead of clingfilm; start using a reusable coffee cup or stand up and speak out about cutting plastic waste and make big brands listen.

As well as making a #PlasticPromise, Girls from 3rd and 5th Bexhill Brownies took part in a plastic-themed activity during their weekly Girlguiding meeting.

They used their creativity to show why protecting the planet matters, taking plastic waste and turning it into sculptures of animals they want to protect from plastic pollution.

New research found 86% of girls and young women aged 11-21 say young people should be more involved in conversations with decision-makers about tackling environmental issues. Girlguiding is supporting girls to make sure the people in charge listen to their views, calling on the government to involve children and young people in its plans for the deposit return scheme.

See also: Hastings Old Town pub voted best community pub in Sussex

See also: Jail for Sussex man who killed kittens by stamping on them