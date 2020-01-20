Local Aussies collect Christmas trees in Hastings to raise funds for bush fire appeal

Australians living in Hastings collected and recycled more than 70 Christmas trees this month to raise funds to support Aussie firefighters who are tackling the devastating bush fires.

Anna Winston, posting on social media, said: “After three days collecting trees to support the new South wales Rural Fire Service, we were able to donate £420. Thank you Hastings and St Leonards from the bottom of our hearts.

“Some of the fires have subsided now and , as a result, exposed much devastation to the wildlife, so we decided to donate half of this fund to an animal charity.

“The whole thing blew up bigger than we had planned and we couldn’t cope with the demand, so sorry if we did not get to you.

“Special thanks to Jessica Scarratt and the marina Fountain at St Leonards, for collecting trees for us.”

See also: Bexhill cafe which employees people with disabilities gets glowing reviews on social media

See also: {Roadworks on Hastings seafront set to delay motorists as working week starts|https://www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/people/hastings-seafront-roadworks-have-been-extended-1-9204408}