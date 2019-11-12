Little Common Remembrance Sunday 2019: in Pictures

The people of Little Common came together last Sunday to pay respects to soldiers lost in service to their nation.

The parade gathered outside The Poppy Club on Meads Avenue between 10am and 10;15 am, before marching slowly up the hill to St Mark’s Church for a sermon led by Reverend Jonathan Frias. Afterwards, the procession marched back down the hill and laid their wreaths on the memorial at the roundabout.

