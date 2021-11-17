Life-size cutout of Michael McIntyre to be auctioned for charity

St Michael’s Hospice, an organisation that provides support and care for people with life-ending illnesses, will be accepting bids on November 30 with the highest bidder taking home the signed book and a cardboard cutout of the comedian.

The items were donated to the charity by the Eastbourne branch of Asda after the comic’s book signing appearance in the store yesterday (November 16).

Helen Curcher, a fundraiser for St Michael’s Hospice, said, “We will be having a silent auction, anyone wanting to bid can do so by emailing in their highest amount to [email protected] by noon on Tuesday, November 30.

Michael McIntyre signing copies of his new book for Eastbourne fans on November 16. Signed cardboard cut-outs of the comedian and a signed copy of his new book are being auctioned to raise money for St Michael's Hospice. SUS-211117-153610001

“The highest bidder will receive a signed cardboard cut out and a signed copy of Michael’s book. The second highest bidder will receive a signed, cardboard cut out.

“We will also be advertising this on our social media channels.”

Helen said that the charity is heavily dependent on the generosity of local individuals, companies, groups and trusts.

“With around 32% of our total funding coming from the Government in the form of various grants, we still need to raise well over £4.3 million each year, which equates to over £14,000 per day, to maintain our current levels of service.

“Any contribution means that our nurses and doctors can continue to help local people every day.

“Michael was extremely busy signing books and I didn’t get a lot of opportunity to chat with him but my observation was that he was completely engaged with the lovely people who had bought his book, giving them his undivided attention if only for a short while. He was particularly great with talking to children.

“It was fabulous to meet him and we are extremely grateful for these wonderful items which will help us raise vital funds.”

Joe Furnis, a spokesperson for Asda in Eastbourne, said, “St Michael’s Hospice is a well-known local charity. When taking on this event and planning, the marketing of event provided a great opportunity for us as a store to give back to a very valued charity.

“The book signing was a great success with lots of happy smiling faces meeting Michael on the day.