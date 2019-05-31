Lidl in Hastings and Bexhill offering cheap 5kg veg boxes in bid to reduce food waste

Local Lidl stores are offering 5kg fruit and veg boxes for just £1.50 to tackle food waste.

A Lidl spokesperson said: “After a very fruitful trial, our Too Good to Waste fruit and vegetable boxes are now available in all of our stores across England, Scotland and Wales.

“At just £1.50, the boxes contain approximately 5kg of fruit and vegetables from our store shelves, which have become slightly damaged, discoloured or deteriorated, but are still perfectly good to eat.

“They are put together daily by our dedicated in-store Freshness Specialists, and are available to customers from opening until midday, at which point, any leftover boxes are given to local good causes through our surplus food redistribution programme Feed it Back.

“This initiative is not only helping to tackle food waste in store, it’s also helping you, our customers make even more savings.”

They added: “The latest data estimates that in the UK, 10 million tonnes of food is wasted from the time it leaves the farm to being consumed and 60% of this is avoidable. We believe this is simply unacceptable.

“Creating the change we need to successfully tackle food waste in the long term isn’t easy and requires industry-wide commitment and collaboration. That’s why in 2016 we joined retailers, manufacturers, local authorities and others across the industry in becoming a signatory to WRAP’s Courtauld Commitment 2025 to work collectively to reduce food and drink waste by 20%.”

There are Lidl stores at Bohemia Road, Hastings, Ninfield Road, in Bexhill.

