Lewes Bonfire Night 2021: Crowds flock to celebrations - in pictures

Lewes Police said on its Facebook page that an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 people attended last night.

Effigies this year included a double-jabbed Guy Fawkes, as well as Dominic Cummings, complete with eye test and Barnard Castle sign.

Police said the event was a ‘largely trouble-free’ night.

Lewes Police added that the event was busier than the last celebrations in 2019.

Officers arrested six people during the evening for offences including common assault, drunk and disorderly and assault of an emergency worker, police said.

Chief Superintendent Howard Hodges said: “I’d like to thank the community of Lewes for behaving responsibly and allowing the bonfire celebrations to pass without significant incident.

“A very small and isolated minority of people chose to engage in crime and/or disorder but were dealt with effectively by our officers on the ground, minimising any disruption to the proceedings and helping us to keep people safe.”

Pictures by Jon Rigby

1. Lewes Bonfire 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Lewes Bonfire 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210611-094912001 Photo: JON RIGBY 07850 900673 Photo Sales

2. Lewes Bonfire 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Lewes Bonfire 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210611-094900001 Photo: JON RIGBY 07850 900673 Photo Sales

3. Lewes Bonfire 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Lewes Bonfire 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210611-094849001 Photo: JON RIGBY 07850 900673 Photo Sales

4. Lewes Bonfire 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) Lewes Bonfire 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210611-094826001 Photo: JON RIGBY 07850 900673 Photo Sales