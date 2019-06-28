Legal notice served on travellers in Bexhill

Travellers who arrived in Bexhill have been served a legal notice to leave by 12pm today.

East Sussex County Council said it was made aware of a ‘traveller encampment’ on land off St Mary’s Lane, Bexhill on Thursday (June 27).

The council said members of the gypsy and traveller team attended the site to carry out welfare checks, accompanied by the police and officers from Rother District Council.

A spokesman added: “The encampment is made up of touring caravans and associated vehicles.

“A legal notice has been served requiring the group to leave by noon today (Friday, June 28).”

See more:

East Sussex woman accuses county council of discriminating against breastfeeding mothers

Pedestrian airlifted with serious injuries after St Leonards collision

Woman stopped in Hastings ‘in possession of 200 wraps of suspected class A drugs’