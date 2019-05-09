Launch of £250,000 fund to help deliver new activities in Hastings

The Hastings Opportunity Area (HOA) has launched a £250,000 fund for community organisations to deliver free enrichment activities for children and young people in the area.

Organisations that provide activities such as art, sports, technology, music, food and outdoor pursuits will be able to apply for funding.

The fund was launched at Horntye Sports Park on May 8, where an audience of community organisations and activity providers were told that grants of up to £10,000 are available for projects that run through the summer holidays, and further grants of up to £50,000 are available for activities that run after school and on weekends during the 2019/20 academic year.

More than £230,000 of funding has already been awarded to 40 arts, music, sport, outdoors and tech activities for around 1,500 children and young people in Hastings and St Leonards.

Graham Peters, chairman of the Hastings Opportunity Area Broadening Horizons Working Group, said: “We’re delighted to offer another 12 months of funding for activities taking place within Hastings’ communities. The town is well known as a cultural and creative hub, but many local children and young people do not access what is on offer. That’s why we’re prioritising bids which actively engage with children and young people who don’t usually benefit from enrichment activities.

“We’ve been delighted to work with some inspiring service providers, many from Hastings, over the last 12 months, and we’re very pleased to be in a position to launch a funding round for this year, to ensure that even more children will benefit.”

The funding is part of the work by Hastings Opportunity Area – a Department for Education programme to help young people overcome obstacles to fulfil their potential and get on in life.

Visit https://hastingsopportunityarea.co.uk/.

