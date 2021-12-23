Last chance to enjoy a ride on lit-up Christmas special trains at Hastings Miniature Railway

Trains will run on today (Thursday 23) and Friday 24 (when the last train will be 7.10pm). Tickets are £3.50 per person.

The railway runs steam trains, from the boating lake on Hastings seafront to Rock-A-Nore.

Operator Dan Radcliffe said: “We decided to expand the event this year. As before, boarding will be from Rock-a-Nore Station, near the aquarium, only. We will be running a two train service that departs every 20 minutes between 5.30pm and 8.30pm, with the last train departure at 8.10pm and 7.10pm on Christmas Eve.

Hastings Christmas Train SUS-211217-114226001

“Trains will be illuminated and Christmas music will be played. They will be hauled by our three steam locomotives.”

“On arrival at Marine Parade Station there will be complimentary hot mince pies, non-alcoholic mulled wine and fruit shutes supplied before the return journey.”