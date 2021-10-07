Last chance this year to view the historic Amsterdam shipwreck

The astonishingly complete remains of this mighty Dutch East Indiaman lie on Bulverhythe Beach off West St Leonards, but are only visible on rare occasions as an exceptionally low spring tide is required for the vessel to become visible.

Visitors can also view the extensive remains of a perfectly preserved Bronze Age forest, dating back some 4,000-4,500 years, as well as encountering ancient rocks from the Cretaceous period (65-140 million years ago). Experienced guides will recount the adventure-packed story of the Amsterdam as she set off on her doom-laden maiden voyage back in 1749.

Tickets are available from the Shipwreck Museum, at Rock-a-Nore Road or by calling 01424 437452. The cost of £6 for adults and £2 for children includes a copy of the fully-illustrated Amsterdam guidebook by Dr Peter Marsden, founder of the Museum and renowned expert on the wreck.

Amsterdam Walk SUS-210610-112839001

Tickets can also be obtained from the walk leaders on the day itself, but payment must be made by cash. Wear appropriate clothing and footwear.