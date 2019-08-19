Last chance this year to enjoy guided tour of famous shipwreck between Hastings and Bexhill

Saturday August 31 brings the last opportunity this summer for visitors to enjoy a guided walk to the famous wreck site of the Amsterdam at Bulverhythe.

Led by experienced guides from the Shipwreck Museum in Rock a Nore Road, visitors will have the chance to hear the story of the wreck in January 1749 of this internationally famous Dutch trading vessel and visit the remains trapped in the sand on the beach at Bulverhythe.

Haydon Luke, from the Hastings Shipwreck Centre said: “Because of the way the low tides fall this year, there have been few opportunities this summer to have a guided tour to see the incredible sight of the remains of this ancient vessel and to hear the fascinating story of the mutiny, storms and mayhem that led to the ship being run ashore at Bulverhythe.

“So this is the last chance until 2020 for members of the public to visit the site and hear the story on the actual beach where it happened.

The walk, on Saturday 31st August, leaves from the Bulverhythe viewing platform at 6.45 pm and will also include an introduction to the coastline, an opportunity to see the remains of the 4000 year old prehistoric forest and the Cretaceous rocks from the age of the dinosaurs.”

The walks have been very popular this year and advance booking is desirable.

Book in person at the Shipwreck Museum, or telephone 01424 437452.

The charge is £6 for adults and £2 for children – the price includes a copy of an illustrated booklet to take away as a souvenir.

Visit www.shipwreckmuseum.co.uk.

