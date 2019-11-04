Large police response in Bexhill after man goes missing

A number of police officers were called to Bexhill on Friday night (November 1) after a man was reported missing from his home.

A Sussex Police spokesman said the man had gone missing from his home in the town earlier that day and there were concerns for his welfare.

At one stage, a number of police vehicles were seen in De La Warr Parade, at approximately 9pm, close to the Bexhill Sailing Club. Police said they were in the area because it was thought the man had gone there but ‘he eventually turned up at home’, a spokesman added.

The Hastings Coastguard said it was called to assist the Bexhill Coastguard with an incident at 9.10pm on Friday. However, they said they were stood down while they made their way to the scene as the situation was resolved and ‘further assistance from flank stations was not necessary’.