Large number of travellers leave Hastings

A group of travellers which pitched up at the Stade in Hastings have now left the site.

The group, which parked up at Hove Lawns on Monday (September 2), arrived in Hastings on Tuesday evening (September 3).

Travellers have arrived at the Stade in Hastings

They had previously been in Seaford on Tuesday before police directed them to leave using powers under section 61 of the Police and Criminal Justice Act.

A police spokesman said the group were issued with the same notice to leave the Stade today (Wednesday, September 4).

Police said they were called after the large number of traveller vehicles arrived on the land at Rock a Nore Road, Hastings, on Tuesday evening after being moved on from Seaford earlier in the afternoon.

Officers visited the site, which is owned by Hastings Borough Council, accompanied by council representatives.

Earlier this afternoon, a police spokesman said: “Police are directing a group of travellers and their vehicles who moved onto land at Rock a Nore Road, Hastings, on Tuesday evening (September 3) to leave the site using powers under S61 of the Police and Criminal Justice Act.”

Police said officers and Hastings Borough Council, which own the land, ordered the group who had been moved on from Seaford on Tuesday afternoon, to leave by 12pm today. The group had left by 1pm and were seen heading west towards Bexhill.

Prevention officers have also been patrolling the area and liaising with the community and the traveller group.

A spokesman for Hastings Borough Council said: “Hastings Borough Council is working closely with the police, and we have asked the travellers to move on.”

