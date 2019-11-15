Kids can enjoy free Dinosaur Hunt at Hastings this weekend as puppet theatre company hold special event

A rare dinosaur was spotted in Broomgrove Wood, Hastings,by enthusiastic children last weekend.

Now the hunt switches to the shoreline with another exciting event this weekend aimed at children and families.

Renowned local puppet theatre company IDOLRICH TheatreRotto present a new outside event packed with mystery. As a result of fossil finds around Hastings cliffs last year, it is thought a new creature may have come to light.

Sightings are expected on the Hastings seafront shoreline where performances will take place on Saturday November 16 at 11.30am on the Stade Open Space, 1.30pm at Bottle Alley and 3pm at Azur Beac. More information is available by calling 01424 203944 or visiting www.theatrerotto.co.uk.

See also: Hastings baby airlifted to London hospital after she stops breathing

See also: Beer lovers drink new local micropub dry