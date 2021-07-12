Keane star Tom Chaplin backing public art competition open to people in Hastings and Bexhill

The Hastings-born musician joins fellow judges Stewart Drew, CEO of the De La Warr Pavilion; local MP Huw Merriman; Howard Martin, President of Bexhill Chamber of Commerce; Bexhill Town Councillor Viv Taylor Gee; Bexhill station manager for Southern Kate Richards; and Carol Cook from W.ave Arts to select the winning artist entries.

The competition’s theme is ‘Crossing to Happier Times’ and is open to Rother and Hastings residents. Submissions must be received before July 16 and can be in any medium: photography, painting, knitting, sculpture, or even sound. Approximately 40-50 pieces of art are set to be selected and publicly displayed on the Bexhill station footbridge over an initial two-year period. Winning artworks will be digitally printed onto graffiti-proof vinyl and applied to the existing walls of the footbridge to make what will just possibly be the world first open-air gallery on a footbridge .

Footbridge Gallery project co-founder Diana Birch said: “We’re thrilled to announce Tom as patron and one of our judges for the project. We’ve seen some fantastic entries so far and with just over a week until the competition closes, we would encourage anyone who is thinking of entering to do so. Together, we can create a positive and lasting impact on our local area.”

Tom Chaplin SUS-180423-124035001

For more info and to enter the competition, visit www.footbridgegallery.art.