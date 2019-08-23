Jo Brand and friends to deliver comedy gig in Hastings for cancer care charity

Jo Brand, Robin Ince and Andy Robinson will come together on Sunday, September 29 at The White Rock Theatre to raise money for local charity The Sara Lee Trust.

The trio have chosen to support the charity, which helps people across Hastings and Rother who are affected by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

The Sara Lee Trust provides vital specialist counselling, complementary therapy care and group activities to people who are often at their lowest ebb following a diagnosis of life-threatening illness.

Jo Brand is a Sara Lee Trust Patron, with the comedy night being a ‘homecoming’ for her, having studied and lived in Hastings.

On the forthcoming event she said: “I have supported the Sara Lee Trust for many years now, and the work they do to support people at a time of great need is so important. Andy and I are really proud to be able to help raise money for them and make a difference for so many people in the local area.”

Robin Ince added: “One of the things that The Sara Lee Trust does so well is to support people who may be at the end of their life, by treating them with dignity, providing comfort to them and their loved ones, and enhancing their wellbeing.”

This year, The Sara Lee Trust has seen an increase in the number of people supported to almost 900 per year, up from just over 700 in the previous year. The number of hours of care provided has jumped from 5,000 to over 6,000 in the same period. The need for specialist therapy support for people affected by life-threatening illness in Hastings and Rother continues to rise year on year.

Some of the costs faced by the charity in the coming year include funding an expansion to The Sara Lee Therapy Centre based in Sidley; launching new support groups, for example a group for men diagnosed with life threatening illness; and providing further increases in the provision of specialist therapy care in the home.

Funds raised from this event will support all of these costs and help to meet the growing local need for the Sara Lee Trust’s specialist counselling and complementary therapy care across Hastings and Rother.

The Sara Lee Trust would like to say a huge thank you to Jo, Robin, Andy and the local support acts for giving their time, and to The White Rock Theatre for providing the venue.

You can find out more about The Sara Lee Trust at www.saraleetrust.org.

Tickets went on sale today (Friday, August 23) for £26.50. To book, visit Whiterocktheatre.org.uk or call 01424 462288.