Is this Hastings and St Leonards’ most decorated house for Halloween?

They have decorated their house and garden in Ponswood Road, St Leonards, with incredible ghoulish designs to raise money for local charity Hastings & Rother Voluntary Association For The Blind.

The spooky scene was created by Rose Hawkins’ talented children Kelton, 15, and Elijah, 14. “My children are so clever, they’ve designed it all themselves,” said Rose. “It’s completely off their own bat - we just provided the money.”

She added: “We started off doing it at our old house in St Leonards. It just started off as a bit of fun and then we decided to put it to good use and try to raise some money for charity. Obviously last year we didn’t do it because of the pandemic and lockdown, so we decided to try again this year with some new decorations.”

The family - dressed up as monsters - will be out this weekend every night from 6.30pm to 9pm with buckets to collect money from spectators.

Rose said they picked Hastings & Rother Voluntary Association For The Blind for this year’s Halloween fund-raising “because they do so much locally for the blind residents around Hastings and Rother.” Scroll down for more ghoulish pictures...

