Iranian asylum seeker granted leave to stay in Hastings

A vulnerable asylum seeker from Iran has been granted leave to remain in the UK.

Javad Ebrahimi, 29, wants to apply for British citizenship and is now allowed to work in the country.

The Iranian, who was diagnosed with autism, fled to the UK in 2007 following the death of his parents in the Bam earthquake in 2003.

He arrived in Hastings in 2013 and was eventually taken in by tutor Terry Alexander, from Hastings.

Terry said: “Javad has been granted leave to remain under the private life route and is allowed to work. He has two-and-a-half years before he has to apply (and pay) to the Home Office to extend his leave.

“This will continue until he has had it extended for 10 years. At which time, he can apply for citizenship.”

Javad celebrated his birthday yesterday (Tuesday, August 27) with his friends.

Just three years ago, in 2016, his last asylum application was turned down by the Home Office.

This decision was appealed and taken to court where the hearing was postponed until to allow time for more assessments to be completed.

After Javad’s asylum application was turned down in 2016, a petition was set up to support him in his battle to remain in the UK.

The petition, which attracted more than 55,000 signatures, said: “For the first time since (Javad’s) parents died, he has found a family ready to offer him a permanent home. A family who love him and are willing to teach him the basic life skills, support and stable environment.

“His application for asylum or leave to remain has been rejected by the Home Office. Unless they can be persuaded to change their decision and grant Javad discretionary leave to remain, they will uproot this extremely vulnerable young man again and send him back to a place he barely remembers and where he has nothing.”

Upon arrival in the UK, Javad spent time sleeping rough and was struggling to survive before Terry stepped in to help.

With Terry’s support, he started attending the Roebuck Centre, a support facility part of the Aspens Charities, which offers a variety of courses for people with learning disabilities.

In other news:

A21 works causing traffic chaos in St Leonards set to continue until November.

Hastings seagulls say ‘no thank you’ to free fish feast.

Hastings Carnival raises more than £8,000 for local charities.