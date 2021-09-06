‘I literally almost died to get to where I am,’ says Hastings woman up for business award

Ronia Fraser. Picture by Eva Slusarek Photography SUS-210609-152110001

Ronia Fraser is a trauma recovery coach and clinical hypnotherapist and specialises in the field of narcissistic abuse recovery.

She has been named as a finalist in the Best New Business category.

Ronia said: “I am truly honoured to have been recognised at this year’s Best Business Women Awards.

“I love being an entrepreneur, creating new stuff and helping women change their lives for the better every day in every way.

“For the last few years, I’ve put all my blood, sweat and tears into building this business. I went through hell and back, I literally almost died, to get to where I am today. And you know what? It’s been all worth it. It’s my purpose, my passion, my mission.

“This is an incredible acknowledgment not only of my achievements as a business woman but also for the importance of my work, a topic that behind closed doors affects so many of us smart, successful and strong women.”

For the last four years the certified chartered accountant turned trauma recovery coach said she has been helping abuse survivors from all over the world get back on their feet, regain their mental health and recover.

Ronia added her award-winning trauma recovery programme has helped the likes of doctors, lawyers, accountants, head teachers, senior managers and executives, and business founders.

Debbie Gilbert, organiser of the Best Business Women Awards, said: “The seventh year of these prestigious awards has proved to be the most challenging for business owners worldwide.

“The entries were judged by a panel of business experts who had a tough job reading hundreds of entries. To be a finalist in this competition is a major achievement and a mark of quality.

“All our finalists either win a Silver or Gold Award. The businesswomen selected have been chosen for their business acumen, determination, creativity, and tenacity.

“All our finalists are all shining examples of being successful entrepreneurs who have proved their success to our judges.”