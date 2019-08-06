Hundreds of St Leonards homes affected by burst water main

A burst water main left hundreds of St Leonards homes with low water pressure this morning (August 6).

The burst in Bulverhythe Road affected residents in the TN38 area of St Leonards.

Southern Water said it was alerted to the burst this morning.

It affected a couple hundred people who reported low water pressure, according to Southern Water.

A spokesman for the water company said the burst was repaired shortly after 8pm.

He added: "This may have temporarily affected some customers' water supplies or pressure in the area.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and thank everyone for their patience."

Some residents living in Bulverhythe Road and Bexhill Road said they were without water all morning, while those living in Harley Shute Road reported low water pressure.

One eyewitness said the water leak had been ongoing since approximately 10.30pm on Monday (August 5).

Have you been affected? Please email stephen.wynn-davies@jpimedia.co.uk