Hundreds of prospective students from across Hastings and Rother eye-up Bexhill College

Bexhill Sixth Form College welcomed over 900 prospective students to its open evenings for September 2020 entry on On Wednesday 23rd and Thursday 24th October.

Students and their families travelled from areas such as Hastings, Rother, Eastbourne, and even from as far as London to see what the College has to offer. Both evenings were a valuable opportunity for current Year 11 students to visit the College and help them make the important decision of where to apply in a few months’ time for next September.

Upon entering the College, visitors were greeted with a red carpet, colourful balloon archway and giant light up letters that spelled out “#BCHERO”, tying into the College’s superhero theme for this year.

There was a vast range of activities on offer for the Open Evening guests. Students could help ‘Solve the Crime Scene’, take a ‘walk through history’ with a Tudor street scene complete with stocks, and see a variety of science experiments in the College’s well-equipped science labs.

The interactive activities continued throughout the College, with a ‘convert the cash’ game for Economics and Business, an opportunity to meet the College animals and therapy dog, the chance to taste treats made in the College’s state of the art kitchen, and much more.

“Unleash Your Inner Hero” is this year’s message to prospective students, reassuring students that they all have the potential to achieve great things, both from an academic and extra-curricular perspective. With over 100 different courses available all levels, students have the option to study a vast range of courses, with the ability to mix and match A Level and vocational courses.

Principal Karen Hucker said: “We were pleased to welcome so many prospective students and parents to visit the College’s fantastic facilities and to see why we achieve such great results”.

Visitors provided feedback and said they found it invaluable to speak to current students and listen to their experiences first-hand, as well as speaking to the tutors about the wide range of courses on offer for 16 to 19 year olds.

For anyone who could not make the Open Evenings, College Tours are now available to book at www.bexhillcollege.ac.uk.

