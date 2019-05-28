Hundreds of Hastings homes hit by power cut

More than 250 Hastings homes are without power and a Tesco Extra store has been forced to close due to a power cut.

According to UK Power Networks, 256 homes in the TN34 2 and TN34 3 post codes have been affected.

Tesco Express, in Havelock Road, is also closed. A sign on the door says it is closed due to a power cut.

UK Power Networks, in a live update on its website, said it expects power to return between 9am and 10am.

The power outage has been caused by a fault on an underground electricity cable, the power provider said.