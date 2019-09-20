Hundreds in Hastings join millions around the world to mark Global Earth Strike

More than 250 people gathered in Hastings and St Leonards today (Friday, September 20) to join millions more around the world in marking the Global Earth Strike.

Adults joined young people who have been regularly striking from school since February this year, in a movement inspired by the Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The event was organised by Youth Strike for Climate Hastings and St Leonards, with Extinction Rebellion attending. Picture by Amanda Shipton SUS-190920-162313001

The event was organised by Youth Strike for Climate Hastings and St Leonards.

A spokesman said: “The urgency of the climate and ecological crisis facing this generation was reflected in the vibrant protest in Hastings town centre, which saw participants marching and chanting to voice their views: ‘What do we want? Climate justice’.

“This was the biggest Climate Strike Hastings has seen so far, and was testament to the growing consensus that government is not taking urgent action on the climate emergency. Many passers-by expressed thanks to the demonstrators for speaking up on this issue.”

Freya, aged 12, has been attending youth climate strikes for months.

She said: “It is great to see lots more people joining us on the strike. For me, there is no point in attending school today if we are not being given a future.

“The climate crisis is something I think about a lot and it makes me worried and frustrated, but I have been inspired by Greta Thunberg’s activism. I just wish that people would start noticing what is happening and realise that we all have to change what we are doing now.”

Members of Extinction Rebellion were at today’s event, as well as council leader Peter Chowney, Julia Hilton, from the Green Party, and Nick Perry, from Hastings and Rye LibDems.

For more information visit ukscn.org and xrhsl.org.