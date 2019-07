A huge flag-waving crowd, draped in Union Jacks gave the Hastings Prom event a rousing send-off when it took place at the Oval on Thursday July 4.

The massively popular event, which is a curtain raiser for the annual Hastings Beer and Music Festival has come to an end after a decade of delighting patriotic, flag-waving revellers. Rousing celebrations included a brass band and a massive choir, under the ever-reliable baton of Roger Wilcock. Andrew Clifton was there to take these pictures.

