Huge cash boost for Hastings scheme offering creative therapies to children

A Hastings therapy scheme has won almost £50,000 to help it expand its service.

The Eggtooth Project, which offers specialist creative therapies to children and young people experiencing some form of mental ill-health, was awarded £47,445 in the National Lottery and ITV’s People’s Project awards, after gaining 2,189 public votes.

It will use the money to expand its latest therapy project, The Egg, which started in September 2018.

Laura Clarke, director at The Eggtooth Project, said: “We have been running The Eggtooth Project for seven years now. We have worked with well over 1,000 children, young people and families in and around Hastings and St Leonards.

“We have done this without any core funding so we are so excited and absolutely delighted to have won the People’s Projects Funding.

“This means so much to us to have this vote of confidence from the public, we feel this will take us to the next level.

“We have some very exciting plans to expand our therapy service, The Egg, to reach as many people as we can, offering art, music, woodland, walking and talking, animal assisted and cooking therapies.”

The project also offers chaperones for children who may find it hard to get to and from the therapy sessions.

The money will help fund a year’s worth of sessions for more than 50 young people and their families.

The Egg was one of five projects in the region vying for funding, with only three ending up successful.

The other two to win in the Meridian East region were All Singing All Dancing – Music and Arts for the Shepway Community (MASC), and Learning Disabilities – Supporting Families, run by the Challenging Behaviour Foundation. Hastings Pride (Heroes) and The Posh Club were the two local projects that missed out on funding.

Visit http://eggtooth.org.uk/the-egg/ for more information about The Egg.

Visit https://www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk/projects for the full results.