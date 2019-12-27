Surviving Christmas charity setting up on Christmas Eve at the Salvation Army hall in St Andrew's Sqaure, Hastings.''Some of the volunteers are pictured here. SUS-191224-110042001

Homeless and needy people in Hastings area enjoy some festive cheer thanks to charity

More than 100 homeless and vulnerable people in the Hastings area enjoyed some festive cheer thanks to the Surviving Christmas charity.

Volunteers laid on dinners on Christmas Day and Boxing Day at the Salvation Army Church Hall in St Andrews Square, where guests were also entertained by local groups including the Old Town Ukulele Band and vintage trio Mama’s Little Angels, who sang festive songs.

