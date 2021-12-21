Here’s when Christmas and New Year bin collections take place across Rother

26/11/13- A green wheelie bin issued by Rother District Council for collecting garden refuse. SUS-151003-131721001

Changes will be made to collection days across the district between next Monday (December 27) and Saturday, January 8. Normal collection days will resume from Monday, January 10, 2022.

Residents are encouraged to check their collection days for rubbish, recycling and clinical waste on the council’s website before leaving their bins out over the festive period.

In addition, garden waste collections will be suspended over the festive period for two weeks.

Christmas bin collection times for Rother SUS-211221-112718001

There will be no garden waste collections from Monday, December 27 with collections restarting from Monday, January 10, 2022.

Cllr Susan Prochak, deputy leader of Rother District Council, said: “We are publicising the Christmas and New Year rubbish and recycling collection dates well in advance of the festive celebrations so residents are aware of the changes and people have time to plan.

“I would encourage everyone to check their collection dates on our website to make sure they know the day their bins will be emptied over the holiday period.

“Residents may also wish to sign up to My Alerts, the council’s weekly email service, which includes regular information on bin collections.”

Full details about the changes to rubbish and recycling collections over Christmas and New Year, including changes to clinical waste and garden waste collections, can be found online at www.rother.gov.uk/rubbish-and-recycling/christmas/collections-over-christmas/

Bin collection calendars for 2022 can be downloaded at www.rother.gov.uk/findmynearest

Opening times for household waste recycling sites in East Sussex, which are managed by East Sussex County Council, are also changing over the Christmas and New Year period.