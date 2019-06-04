Here’s the Hastings areas with the highest household income

We’ve looked at the average household income within the Hastings borough ward boundaries.

We have used information from the website www.propertydetective.com which has gathered the details via the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The average household income in the UK for the financial year ending 2018 was £28,400, according to the ONS. All street pictures from Google Maps. See also: Hastings town centre streets with the most recorded anti-social behaviour revealed

Ashdown. Average household income of 44,000 pounds is higher than the national average.

St Helens. Average household income of 42,000 pounds is higher than the national average.

Conquest. Average household income of 42,000 pounds is higher than the national average.

West St Leonards. Average household income of 37,000 pounds is higher than the national average.

