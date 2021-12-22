Hastings RNLI. Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-210914-094801001

Here are the most popular Hastings and St Leonards stories of 2021

As 2021 comes to a close, we look at the top stories in Hastings and St Leonards that have mattered most to readers.

By Richard Gladstone
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 10:57 am

1. Earlier this month, there were reports that Hastings RNLI lifeboat crew were blocked from going out to sea by people angry at them for rescuing refugees in the Channel. A group of people on Hastings beach reportedly shouted ‘horrible’ abuse at the RNLI volunteer crew, according to a caller to James O’Brien’s LBC radio show on November 25.

Hastings RNLI lifeboat crew ‘blocked from going out to sea’ by people angry at them rescuing refugees

2. In April this year, shops, gyms, hairdressers and beauty salons reopened, while restaurants and pubs welcomed customers outside from April 12 this year as lockdown restrictions were eased.

69 pictures from Hastings as shops, pubs and the pier reopen

3. In August, Hastings wildlife photographer Michael Amos caused a sensation when he captured a shot of a huge basking shark passing close to a paddleboarder.

Young Hastings photographer goes viral with amazing shot of paddle boarder and shark

4. In November, Bexhill councillor and Games of Thrones actor Sam Coleman was treated in hospital for a lung infection after catching Covid.

Game Of Thrones actor taken to hospital and treated with oxygen for Covid

5. Back in June, two friends believed they swam next to a shark off the coast of Hastings without realising it.

Friends ‘swim with shark’ off Hastings coast

6. In April, restaurants and pubs across the country were allowed to serve customers sitting outdoors from April 12, as part of the government’s current roadmap out of lockdown.

15 Hastings pubs and bars reopening their beer gardens on April 12

7. On May 17, this year lockdown rules in England were eased again, allowing people to sit inside pubs and restaurants, and meet in groups of 30 people outdoors.

44 pictures from Hastings as restrictions are lifted

8. In August, after being cancelled last year due to Covid, Hastings Pride returned, this time with a 1980’s theme. A colourful and vibrant procession made its way along the seafront to The Oval.

Hastings Pride in pictures

1.

The easing of lockdown on April 12 in Hastings Old Town. SUS-211204-151508001

2.

Basking shark and paddleboarder. Picture by Michael Amos. Website: michaelamosphotography.com SUS-210824-095316001

3.

Game Of Thrones actor Sam Coleman was treated in a Hastings hospital for Covid SUS-211221-172501001

4.

Tatjana and Andrew said they spotted what they believed to be a shark on Tuesday morning SUS-210625-121147001

