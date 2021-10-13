Autumn is a time of wonder when the estates and gardens in Sussex cared for by the National Trust turn into a dazzling array of colour and landscapes come alive with wildlife.

Whether it's the crisp taste of apples fresh from the orchard, or the rustle of leaves underfoot on a walk, autumn is a delight for all the senses. Use your nose to sniff out fragrant trees, listen out for the clattering antlers as deer engage in the rut or just find a quiet spot to enjoy the spectacular autumn foliage at the trust's best places to visit in Sussex at this time of year. Here are some previous autumnal images from the estates and gardens that are now open to visit. For more information visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk