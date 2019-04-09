Helping people with debt and life skills: Hastings church raises cash for Christians Against Poverty charity

A Jumble Sale held at Calvert Methodist Memorial Church, Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, on Monday, April 1, raised £115 for the Hastings and St Leonards CAP Debt Centre.

The church is partnered with the UK charity Christians Against Poverty (CAP) Debt Centre and also runs a CAP Life Skills course that gives practical life tips.

Elaine Lee, CAP Life Skills Manager said: “It was great to see so many people from our local community being able to buy what they need, at prices they could afford and making new friends by chatting over a free cup of tea/coffee and refreshments.

“Thank you to everyone who helped with, and donated to make this event such a success.”

For more information on CAP Debt Centre or CAP Life Skills Courses call Elaine on 07932890871 or email: elainelee@capuk.org

For more information on Chriatians Against Poverty visit: https://capuk.org/