Heavy rain expected to arrive in Hastings and Rother later this morning

After a cloudy but mostly dry start scattered showers will develop during the morning, with locally heavy and prolonged from early afternoon according to Met Office forecasters.

The rain will tend to ease later, with sunny spells in places towards evening. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Tonight most parts become dry, with clear spells, by midnight.

Wednesday is expected to bring sunny spells during the morning, however cloud is likely to thicken during the afternoon. Most parts will stay dry until the evening when showers or spells of rain are likely. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

