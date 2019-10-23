Heather Mills in Hastings to open an event this morning

Internationally renowned global award winning businesswoman, charity worker and gold medallist Paralympian Heather Mills will officially launch this years EXPO2019 to be held at Azur at the Marina Pavilion, St Leonards, on Wednesday October 23.

The event which promotes businesses and community organisations offers the general public the latest services and products available on the market.

Joining Heather at 10am will be television’s High Court Enforcement officers Paul Bohill and Delroy Anglin and Sandra Martin from Gogglebox.

Heather married former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney, who has a property at Peasmarsh, near Rye, in June 2002 and gave birth to Beatrice Milly McCartney on 28 October 2003. The couple separated in 2006. After her marriage to McCartney, Mills became involved in animal rights advocacy and as of 2012 is a patron of Viva! (Vegetarians’ International Voice for Animals) and the Vegetarian and Vegan Foundation.

For further information about EXPO2019 please call Azur on 01424 447461 or email enquiries@azurmarinapavilion.com or lordbrettpr@gmx.com.

