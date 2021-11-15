Hastings Winkle Club to hold free Christmas party for local children

The club, a Hastings Institution, was founded 121 years ago with the simple objective of raising enough money to give the children of impoverished fishermen’s families a Christmas Party.

Today the Old Town based Club not only survives but is able to donate money to a whole range of charitable and voluntary local good causes.

The tradition of giving a Christmas Children’s Party is maintained and is able to take place again this year at the Club’s H.Q. The East Hastings Sea Angling Association, The Stade, Old Town.

Youngsters at Winkle Island's Christmas Party ENGSUS00120131216130100

The Party is open to children of 4-8 years and is free of charge.

The date is Saturday December 11 and begins with the traditional procession from Winkle Island, in Rock-a-Nore Road,to the party venue on The Stade.

There will be entertainment, party food and a gift from Father Christmas.

Tickets are available on a ‘first come first served’ basis from the Anchor Pub, George Street, The Fishermen’s Museum, Rock-a-Nore Road and Banfield and Pomphrey, Old London Road, Ore.

They can also be obtained via Even rite.

Winkle Club Chairman, Christian Burton, said: “It’s great that we can once again hold the Children’s Christmas Party this year as it maintains such a fundamental part of our historic Club’s history.