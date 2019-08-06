Hastings’ West Hill Lift to remain closed ‘for two to three months’

Hastings’ West Hill Lift is likely to remain closed for a further two to three months, according to a Hastings Borough Council spokesman.

The cliff railway is currently closed due to a mechanical fault, the council spokesman said.

However, while repairs are already underway, some of the equipment needs to be sent away to specialist contractors.

The work is likely to take two to three months to complete, and during this time the lift will remain closed to the public.

The council spokesperson said: “We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused and will complete the works earlier if we possibly can.”

READ MORE:

• Hastings mum appeals against £170 parking fine – and wins

• Police appeal after ‘large quantity of alcohol’ is stolen from St Leonards pub

• Burger King plans to open in Hastings