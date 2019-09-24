Hastings West Hill Lift repairs progress as wheel is sent to Sheffield

The main drive wheel of the West Hill lift has been removed in a carefully-planned operation.

The lift has been out of action for a few months due to a mechanical fault, but work is underway to fix the popular attraction.

Cllr Kim Forward, deputy leader of Hastings Borough Council, said: “At the start of the summer our engineers identified a problem with the main winding wheel of the West Hill lift.

“The lift is 127 years old and specialist expertise is required to repair it.

“The winding wheel is identical to ones used in collieries to wind the staff and coal to and from the underground workings.

“It took our experts some time to identify the best way forward, but a plan has now been devised, and the machinery will be repaired at a specialist foundry in Sheffield.

“It is obviously disappointing that the lift had to be closed for the peak summer season, but this is the first time we’ve had to do this kind of repair since the lift opened in 1892.

“We thank customers for their patience while this feat of Victorian engineering is restored to full running order.

“We are aiming to reopen the lift by the end of the year.”