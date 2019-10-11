Hastings UFO expert marks 40 years Strange Phenomena Investigations group with special talk this weekend

Hastings based UFO and paranormal expert Malcolm Robinson is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Strange Phenomena Investigations group he started.

Since being founded it has become one of Britain’s foremost research groups on the matter.

Set up in November 1979, they have been investigating strange tales of ghosts, poltergeists, UFO’s, and even reports of the Loch Ness Monster and collectively SPI have brought forward to the British media and public, an understanding that there are indeed strange things afoot.

Malcolm commented: “Science is ever progressing and man must never rest on his laurels, so many exciting things await discovery in this ever perplexing field.

“We at SPI, would like to thank the British public for sharing with us, these incredible personal experiences. We are at the threshold of understanding those things that once perplexed us.”

Malcolm will be presenting a lecture at the Cinque Ports pub in All Saints Street, Hastings Old Town on Saturday October 12 from 2pm - 6.30pm. Adults £5, children and OAP’s £2.50.

In the 40th anniversary lecture Malcolm will be exploring many of the strange cases that SPI have investigated over those 40 years. Hear about some of the biggest UFO and Paranormal cases in the British Isles.

