Hastings Tug O War contest in pictures
Teams of men and women took the strain for the Old Carnival Week Tug O War contest on Saturday.
Monday, 2nd August 2021, 3:09 pm
The event, which is part of Old Town Carnival Week is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and raised funds to support local ten-year-old local girl Willow Curtis who is disabled. Willow was there to meat the teams. The winning women’s team was The Anchor and the winning men’s team The Pumphouse. Observer photographer Justin Lycett took these pictures of the event.
