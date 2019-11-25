Hastings town centre shines as giant Christmas tree goes up

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Hastings town centre with the erection of a giant lit-up Christmas tree.

The tree, supplied by Hastings Borough Council, is back in its usual spot outside Debenhams at the start of Robertson Street.

Contractors, local firm Hannington and Gilbert, were at work in the town centre for most of last week putting up fitting for the Christmas lights.

Priory Meadow shopping centre is set to hold a big free family festive event with fireworks on Sunday December 2 and Father Christmas will be taking up his spot in Priory Meadow in the run up to Christmas.

